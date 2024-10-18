‘What I see’ – Slot lifts lid on what ‘crucial’ Liverpool player is really like behind the scenes

Pictures courtesy of Liverpool FC

Liverpool have so many good players within our dressing room but Arne Slot may have just allowed all fans in on some key information that will change our opinion of one of them.

Speaking before our game with Chelsea, the 46-year-old said: “He has been crucial for us, like many others, but Virgil definitely as well.

“From what you guys see on the pitch, there we see all the same how good he is and he still is in defence [and] how much he contributes to our offensive side to our play.

“But what you guys don’t see and what I do see is how important he also is on the training ground. He’s always the one that’s most loud during the sessions, he always brings a lot of energy into our sessions and quality as well.

“What you see during the weekends is also what I see during the week, and that’s what you’re hoping for if you have a captain that is not only showing his performances in the weekend but also during the week. He’s definitely our leader.”

Virgil van Dijk is a leader on and off the pitch for Liverpool

When we saw that Cody Gakpo and Ronald Koeman spent a large period of their Netherlands press conference dealing with questions about their absent captain, it’s clear that he’s as important for club as he is country.

After our new head coach also selected our No.4 in his all-time Champions League XI too, there was already enough evidence to show that he holds the defender as one of the very best in the game.

It seems that the 46-year-old has been even more impressed with our centre half since arriving at the club and so positive news about a possible new contract will come as music to everyone’s ears.

Although chat around a new deal was skirted around during the same chat with the media, we can assume that our boss will be wanting to keep the 33-year-old at Anfield.

Let’s hope this proves to be the case and that this beautiful relationship can continue past this season.

You can view Slot’s comments on Van Dijk (from 7:43) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

