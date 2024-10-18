After Mac Allister: Liverpool hit with another untimely injury blow ahead of Chelsea

Liverpool have a number of injury concerns ahead of their upcoming Chelsea clash.

Arne Slot confirmed that Alisson Becker is set to remain sidelined for the foreseeable future after picking up a hamstring injury.

Alexis Mac Allister and Kostas Tsimikas have only added to the injury burden after the October international break and are understood to be potential fitness doubts for Sunday’s fixture at Anfield.

Federico Chiesa could be out injured for Chelsea game

Unfortunately, there was only further bad news in Paul Gorst’s latest injury report for the Liverpool Echo.

It has now emerged that summer signing Federico Chiesa ‘appeared’ to miss the latest team training session.

The Italy international has yet to be seen in the famous red shirt since playing a key part in Liverpool’s 5-1 dismantling of West Ham in the Carabao Cup.

Arne Slot admitted it was a ‘wait and see’ situation to evaluate the former Juventus forward’s fitness levels ahead of our meeting with Crystal Palace prior to the international break.

Unfortunately, it now seems that whatever concerns plagued him earlier in October have carried over to the second half of the month.

Liverpool need Federico Chiesa available for the next few weeks

There’s no denying that the fixture schedule is upping the ante over the coming weeks.

We’ll face RB Leipzig in the Champions League after hosting Chelsea before then rendezvousing with fellow Premier League title challengers Arsenal on Sunday October 27.

It’s far from an ideal time for Liverpool players to be giving Arne Slot a scare over their availability.

Not least of all for Mo Salah upon whom the burden of responsibility will fall on the right-hand side of our attack.

Unless we’re prepared to rush Harvey Elliott back into contention, it looks like we’ll need to potentially manage our Egyptian King to the best of our ability.