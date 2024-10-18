‘Trent is…’ – huge Trent contract update provided from Liverpool insider – report

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool are currently embroiled in an unprecedented balance of being excited for the future of a team that sits top of the Premier League, whilst also being terrified of what is to come for players like Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Providing an update on his current contract situation, DaveOCKOP reported on their website: ‘Trent is willing to show his boyhood club respect and allow them as much time as needed to come up with a suitable offer.’

This certainly will alleviate some concerns of a possible January exit for the Scouser, as links to a move to Real Madrid continue to linger on.

Liverpool fans are sweating on a concrete Trent update

Ian Wright stated that the club were ‘crazy’ for allowing ourselves to get into this position with not just the vice captain but also Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk too.

Regardless of this though, hearing a somewhat positive update that we have time on our hands and thus an immediate departure is less likely – should come as a relief.

Add in that the source has been correct about deals in the past, we should all be able to breath a collective sigh of relief.

Now that domestic football has returned, Arne Slot will be both dreading the constant contract questions whilst happy that we can talk about on-field actions given the hectic schedule.

Let’s hope he can deliver some good news in his pre-Chelsea press conference but we all know it’s more likely to be another no answer, as we await official confirmation.

