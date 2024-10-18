Jamie Carragher dismantles Gary Neville’s Liverpool title criticism with simple truth

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

It’s been difficult for Liverpool fans to gauge just how confident they should feel about the club’s chances of lifting the Premier League trophy this term.

After only 10 games in charge of the Reds – and following in the footsteps of a legendary manager like Jurgen Klopp – you could forgive supporters for wanting to give Arne Slot more time to settle. Certainly before making any wild assertions about our chances of securing silverware in 2024/25.

By that same token, of course, you could argue that it’s far too early to be ruling the Merseyside giants out of any competition.

Jamie Carragher: Liverpool shouldn’t downplay routine wins

Jamie Carragher is likewise of the mind that Liverpool’s early points haul can’t be disregarded – an opinion that should be borne in mind by the manager.

“The same churlish observation has been directed at both sides that ‘they have had a kind fixture schedule’ which explains the signs of promise,” the former England international wrote in his column for The Telegraph.

“Slot has driven this bandwagon himself with regards to Liverpool’s first seven league games.

“He is wrong to downplay the significance of any winning run. I do not like a trend creeping into our game where fans, pundits and perhaps even senior figures at top clubs start turning their noses up at so-called ‘routine wins’.

“Every Premier League victory counts and must be earned. Some wins may feel better emotionally or in terms of the confidence they bring, but there is no more value in terms of points. A top-four side can trip up against any team in the division.

“A title bid is not just about beating rivals or the perceived ‘bigger clubs’. Manchester City failed to beat Arsenal and Liverpool last season but it did not stop them becoming champions.”

The Reds secured an impressive six wins out of seven – and realistically, a 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest should be considered a blip – to head the table going into the last international break.

Jamie Carragher disagrees with Gary Neville title claim

A strong start to the campaign wasn’t enough to inspire confidence in our former centre-back’s MNF co-host, Gary Neville.

The 49-year-old instead cast some doubt over Liverpool’s ability to compete in the title race this term after watching his old rivals struggle to a 1-0 win over Wolves at the Molineux stadium.

“I didn’t think Liverpool were anywhere near their best [against Wolves] and I think that they’re going to have a decent season it looks like,” the ex-Manchester United star spoke on The Gary Neville Podcast.

“Maybe get Champions League football, I didn’t feel like I was watching title winners being honest with you.”

Taking the lion’s share of the spoils this Sunday would be a good start in terms of proving Jamie Carragher’s competing point.

We’re not quite sure if it will be as comfortable a win as Neville’s predicted scoreline for Liverpool v Chelsea.

Ultimately, though, three points are three points – it doesn’t matter where they come from, only that we’re seeing the club consistently rack up points on the board.