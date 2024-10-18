Liverpool injury latest: Who’s ruled out and when might Reds fans see them back in action?

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Liverpool haven’t been too adversely affected on the injury front so far this season, although Arne Slot has had to deal with concerns regarding a few of his players since taking charge during the summer.

The most high-profile absentee has been Alisson Becker, whose latest hamstring problem briefly had Reds fans in a panic when he was forced off against Crystal Palace earlier this month, necessitating a senior LFC debut for third-choice goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros.

The October international break has been and gone with no major worries arising for the Premier League leaders, with those currently nursing injuries possibly consuming the best collagen supplements in order to relieve joint pain and boost muscle mass.

Let’s take a health check on the current Liverpool squad ahead of a pivotal run of tough-looking fixtures for the Reds over the coming month.

Alisson

As mentioned above, the Brazilian goalkeeper suffered a hamstring injury in the recent win at Selhurst Park, with Paul Joyce subsequently reporting for The Times that the 32-year-old will be sidelined until after the November international break.

A similar issue left our number 1 out of action for two months last season, while he also missed a couple of games in September due to a thigh problem, with Liverpool’s medical staff reportedly growing increasingly concerned about the frequency of his absences.

Harvey Elliott

The 21-year-old fractured his foot while training with England’s under-21s in September and hasn’t featured since last month’s international break.

However, both he and Liverpool have recently posted photos on social media of him working hard in the gym, and Paul Gorst has indicated that the ex-Fulham youngster is targeting a comeback against Chelsea on Sunday.

That match might just come too soon for him, but his return definitely appears to be imminent.

Alexis Mac Allister

A groin injury forced the midfielder off at half-time in the win over Palace, but somehow he was still allowed to travel to South America to join up with Argentina during their World Cup qualifiers over the past week.

He missed the match against Venezuela but was deemed fit enough to start in the 6-0 romp over Bolivia on Tuesday night, playing for just over an hour.

Assuming he doesn’t have any adverse effects from that outing and the subsequent transatlantic travel, he should hopefully be fine to feature against Chelsea this weekend.

Federico Chiesa

The lack of a proper pre-season before his transfer to Liverpool meant that Slot has had to blood the 26-year-old slowly, handing him only one start so far and restricting him to 78 minutes of game-time.

The Italy forward hasn’t played since the Carabao Cup win over West Ham three weeks ago, with no specifics mentioned about an issue that he incurred on the training ground.

We don’t know as of yet if he’ll be back in time for Sunday’s clash against Chelsea, but let’s hope that the problems which have dogged Chiesa since his arrival at Anfield aren’t foreboding of things to come.

Wataru Endo

The midfielder missed Japan’s 2026 World Cup qualifier against Australia on Tuesday, having been forced to sit out training the previous day due to illness.

That ailment should ideally have abated before Liverpool return to action at the weekend, although the 31-year-old has been a largely peripheral presence under Slot so far this season in any case.