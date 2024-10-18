‘Wage wise’: Liverpool insider shares telling Van Dijk contract news

Screenshot via Anfield Agenda YouTube channel

David Lynch reports that Virgil van Dijk is eager to sign a new deal and it will not be very difficult for the Reds to extend his contract.

The centre-back’s contract expires at the end of this season but signs are positive about an extension, claims the reliable Liverpool insider.

Lynch said on the Anfield Agenda YouTube channel: “On van Dijk, I really do have confidence in that one, he’s so so keen to stay and Liverpool can see the value in keeping him, wage wise. He’s not in Mohamed Salah’s (wage) structure fee, so it’s a lot easier to keep him also.”

The ex-Southampton man is currently earning £220,000 per week (Spotrac.com). Meanwhile, the Egyptian King is on £350,000 per week.

The club captain has started every single Premier League and Champions League game this season, helping the Reds to the best defensive record in England’s top flight.

Van Dijk’s extension is not a want, but a need

The 33-year-old has won the most aerial duels out of all Premier League players and his defensive stats of 5.4 clearances, 0.6 tackles and 2.4 interceptions per game are highly impressive (WhoScored).

What can’t be quantified, however, is the towering defender’s leadership skill. His ability to organise a defence is not bettered by anyone in world football and he is a big reason for Liverpool’s success over the last few seasons.

The Reds have already made moves to shape their defence for the next few seasons, recently extending Jarell Quansah and Ibrahima Konate’s deals. However, their captain’s guidance and mentorship are necessary for these players to reach their peak.

Van Dijk will be 34 years old by the start of the next campaign but ever since returning from his horror ACL injury three years ago, he has been his usual world-class self and we dread to think of a back four without his presence.

In our view, extending the Dutch international’s deal is not just a want, but a need. He is not showing any signs of slowing down, his wages aren’t earth-shattering for the quality he brings to the table and his experience is vital for Arne Slot and co to contend for the major titles.

Moreover, it would seem that Van Dijk also wants to stay here, which is music to our ears. Richard Hughes, it is our humble request – get this deal sorted as soon as possible, please!