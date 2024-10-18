‘Signed new deal’ – Fabrizio Romano shares important afternoon update for Liverpool fans

Liverpool’s hopes of completing a move for Lecce’s Patrick Dorgu have suffered a blow.

The Merseysiders were understood to be tracking the Danish star along with several Premier League outfits, including Chelsea and Tottenham.

The traditionally left-sided footballer is an incredibly versatile option in the market having spent eight appearances in all competitions playing in four different positions. Most of these, intriguingly for the Reds, have come as a right-sided winger (four). Further to that point, it surely won’t have gone unnoticed by Liverpool’s recruitment department that the highly talented 19-year-old is left-footed.

Patrick Dorgu has signed a new contract at Lecce

Patrick Dorgu, to his immense credit, has not been fazed by speculation linking him with a transfer exit.

As such, it’s far from surprising to hear that the teenager has committed his future to the Serie outfit, as per a report from Fabrizio Romano on X (formerly Twitter) this afternoon.

The Danish international’s current terms have now extended to the summer of 2029 in a clear blow for his Premier League suitors.

🇩🇰 Danish national team fullback Patrick Dorgu has signed new deal at Lecce valid until June 2029. Chelsea (with view to move on initial loan to Strasbourg) and Tottenham both wanted him last summer… …but Lecce asked for €40m fee.

If the footballer was valued at £33.3m in the prior summer window, we would surmise that his asking price is only likely to exponentially increase ahead of the transfer windows to come.

Who is Patrick Dorgu?

The promising No.13 first signed for Lecce in 2022, arriving in Italy after having played with Nordsjaelland’s youth team.

He’s been ever-present in Denmark’s youth setup since his switch to the Italian top flight, quickly rising up the ranks to make his senior debut on September 5 in a 2-0 win over Switzerland.

Patrick Dorgu has mainly featured on the left flank at international level, further raising questions about where coaches see his best position.

From Liverpool’s perspective, at least, it’s a conundrum they may choose to investigate and invest in themselves should Mo Salah not opt to extend his contract at the club.