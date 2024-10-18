‘I’m going for’ – Paul Merson drops four-goal Liverpool v Chelsea prediction

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Paul Merson believes that Chelsea will get at least one point this weekend, detailing that this game will have some goals and the Blues will aim to beat Liverpool’s strong pressing game.

Arne Slot said that Chelsea will be his team’s strongest challenge so far this campaign based on their league position.

The former Arsenal star analysed the match (via Sportskeeda): “Chelsea have become better since that defeat to Manchester City in the opening weekend. So this is a real test. I expect goals in this game. I worry for Chelsea only because they’re playing at Anfield. When Liverpool close teams down at Anfield, they really suffocate you.

“I think Virgil van Dijk can handle Nicolas Jackson. If Chelsea end up beating Liverpool’s press, they can score. That’s still a big challenge for the Blues though. If Liverpool win, they start looking like genuine contenders. If Chelsea go to Liverpool and get a good result, we’ll all go ‘wow, this is good’.

“This game could go either way because Chelsea are playing well. I’m going for a draw since I believe Chelsea can beat the press and cause Liverpool some problems.”

Paul Merson adds: “Prediction: Liverpool 2-2 Chelsea.”

The Blues are four points behind the Reds in the Premier League table. Both teams have lost only one game so far but Slot’s side has six wins compared to their opponent’s four victories.

Paul Merson: Chelsea will be a tough challenge for Liverpool

Kostas Tsimikas recently complimented Cole Palmer and mentioned that the Reds will have to keep an eye out for the London side’s main man this weekend.

Of course, the attacking midfielder is not the only threat that last year’s Carabao Cup runners-up have. Our opponents for the weekend have scored three more goals in the top flight this season (16), with only Manchester City (17) netting more.

Both teams have firing attacks right now but what separates them is the defence. Enzo Maresca’s men have let in eight goals in seven matches, with Slot’s side conceding only two.

As Merson mentions, the two-time Champions League winners’ strategy will probably be to try and beat the suffocating Liverpool press. Should they be able to bypass our strong midfield trio of Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis MacAllister and Dominik Szoboszlai, then the back four could have some issues.

Jackson is a strong aerial threat and the rest of the attackers, including Jadon Sancho and Noni Madueke can cause the defence some problems with their pace and skill on the ball.

The Anfield side has the best underlying defensive numbers this season and we trust Slot to organise his team in a way which can neutralise the Blues’ goal threat. Supporters will just have to hope that the 19-time top-flight winners can continue their strong run to the season – it promises to be a very exciting game!