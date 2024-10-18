Report: Big European club boss requests signing of ‘extraordinary’ Liverpool star

(Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Paris Saint-Germain boss Luis Enrique has requested his club’s upper management to try and sign Mo Salah next summer.

The Egyptian King’s contract expires at the end of this season and the forward has already hinted earlier that this might be his last season with the club.

With no new deal in sight and only a few months to go, rumours are swirling about the winger’s future. The latest club to be linked is Paris Saint-Germain, who want to make Salah their next big star.

Fichajes.net report that Enrique has his eyes set on the Liverpool phenomenon. He sees him as an ‘ideal’ signing to bolster the French club’s attack, with the no.11’s future ‘more uncertain than ever’.

The report adds that the former Roma man is an ‘extraordinary’ player and despite his success at Anfield, negotiations for a new contract are not moving fast.

Salah has scored seven goals and assisted five more this season, helping the Reds to the top of the Premier League table while being unbeaten in the Champions League.

Letting Mo Salah leave on a free transfer would be disastrous for Liverpool

Since his signing in 2017, no Liverpool player has scored (217) or assisted (94) more goals for the Anfield side than the ex-Chelsea attacker.

While the Reds have had several world-class players in the squad over the last few seasons, there can be no doubt that winning all the trophies they did would have been ten times more difficult without the efficiency and consistency of the Egyptian King.

If you ask us, it has already been a bad showing from the upper management to not have extended Salah’s deal and to risk losing him on a free transfer. While he will be 33 next season, his quality has not dipped and he still is the club’s best forward.

Valued at €55m [£45.7m] (Transfermarkt), the Egyptian national team captain is worth way more than that – he was subject to a bid of €180m [£149.6m] last summer, which the Reds reportedly rejected.

Losing Salah by itself would be bad, but losing him on a free transfer might just be the worst piece of business for the club over the last decade! Fingers crossed, Richard Hughes and co can agree on a deal with him and keep him in Merseyside for at least two more seasons.