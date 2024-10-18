Liverpool sweating on fresh Real Madrid update that could swing Trent Alexander-Arnold contract talks

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong is not a serious transfer option for Real Madrid, which is not great news for Liverpool as Trent Alexander-Arnold remains on the Spanish club’s radar.

The Reds’ defender has been linked with a move to the Los Blancos for quite some time now and transfer insider Christian Falk’s latest column gives further insight into their plans.

Writing in his Substack column, Falk detailed: “Jeremie Frimpong has a release clause of about €40m, so he’s absolutely affordable. It’s still a lot of money for a right-back but Bayer Leverkusen ultimately can’t do anything if a club is willing to pay this fee.

“So, he would be open to a club like Real Madrid coming in for him. At the moment, however, we heard that it’s not a seriously concrete option. Of course, he’s a good player and he’s doing very well at Leverkusen, so he’d be an option for any top club searching in this position.”

The Leverkusen defender has previously been linked with a move to La Liga but it would seem that the defending Spanish champions are still waiting to lure Trent to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Frimpong’s update is not good for Liverpool’s hopes of keeping Trent

While Fabrizio Romano recently reported that the club’s vice-captain is giving priority to Liverpool during contract talks, rumours about a move away will further intensify the longer this saga drags on.

There is no doubt that Frimpong is a good player – he had 14 goals and 12 assists last season from both the right midfield and right-back position as Leverkusen won the Bundesliga unbeaten.

However, the 23-year-old is certainly not as good as Trent, who has been arguably the best right-back in the world since the 2018/19 campaign.

Moreover, the Scouser would be a free transfer for Madrid, saving them the reported €40m release clause attached to the Bundesliga defender.

The Liverpool star has more experience playing at the top level, has several years remaining at the top of his field and his creativity is matched by very few footballers in the game today.

This latest Falk report should ring alarm bells in the minds of Richard Hughes and company as it indicates that the 15-time Champions League winners seem to have their priority right-back target sorted for next summer. The longer Trent’s contract saga continues, the more chances we have of losing a generational talent for no cost.