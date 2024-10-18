(Video) Arne Slot delivers fresh contract update ahead of domestic return

Pictures courtesy of Liverpool FC

Liverpool fans have endured a long international break which was filled with contract talk and now that Arne Slot has been able to face the media again, he was able to provide an update.

Speaking before our match with Chelsea, the 46-year-old said: “What is happening is they were with their national teams, Trent scored a fantastic free-kick.

“Same question, same answer, there will always be talks and it is normal that you asked.”

It’s as much of an answer as we have come to expect from the Dutchman, as he keeps his and the clubs’ cards close to his chest for any stories like this.

Arne Slot doesn’t reveal much in his press conferences

With news being spread about Virgil van Dijk, Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold already, some fans may have appreciated an indication as to whether we should be increasing or decreasing our concern for their future.

David Lycnh revealed he has confidence that our captain will be renewing his deal and Dave OCKOP has shared news from the Scouser’s camp that time is being given to the Reds.

The Egyptian King seems to be the player with the fewest rumours circling around his future at the moment and that can certainly be read in a couple of ways too.

We all want to hear a positive update on the future of three of our most important players and as well as this, it would be nice for us and the boss to be able to talk about on-field concerns as we try to maintain our top position in the Premier League.

