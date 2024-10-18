(Video) Slot lauds performances of ‘very good player’ Liverpool are lucky to have

Liverpool have a dressing room of very impressive players and that is clear from what Arne Slot has been saying one man during his most recent press conference.

Speaking before the Chelsea game, the 46-year-old said: “I think it’s going to be a bright future for him because he’s a very good player and very good players [are] what we need here at Liverpool.

“He’s done – last season especially – really well when he had to replace Trent, and now Trent has played a lot.

“But he is a very good player and although he has big competition from Trent, normally very good players find their way into the team. That’s what I also expect with him in the future at this club.”

Arne Slot is a big fan of Conor Bradley’s

We all know the talents of Trent Alexander-Arnold and being his understudy is certainly not a role that many would relish taking on but in Conor Bradley we have a very good option.

With all the talk around the possibility of the Scouser not renewing his contract at Anfield, we can at least be safe in the knowledge that we have a brilliant player waiting in the wings to impress.

The 21-year-old was handed the captain’s armband for Northern Ireland for the first time in the week and all reports suggested that he was very impressive when he did so.

These comments are a real vote of confidence for the full back and it should hand him a massive confidence boost after what has already been a brilliant week for our academy graduate.

