Slot drops really intriguing claim this morning as Liverpool set for huge four weeks

Screenshot via Liverpool FC's YouTube channel

Arne Slot is not letting Liverpool’s early success this season get into his head, claiming that only Manchester City and Arsenal have been consistent over the last two seasons.

The new Liverpool manager’s tenure is off to a wondrous start. He has won nine out of his first 10 games in charge, with the Reds currently atop the Premier League standings.

However, the boss advises the media and supporters to not get too carried away. Speaking to the media ahead of the Chelsea clash, he said (via Liverpool FC on YouTube): “Manchester City and Arsenal are the only two that have proven themselves in Europe and the Premier League in the last 2 years. The best way to judge us in is in four weeks.”

Speaking of the battle against the Blues on Sunday, Slot added: “If you look at the league table, this (Chelsea) is the biggest challenge we have faced so far.”

The Reds have lost only one game in the English top flight this campaign and Enzo Marseca’s side is definitely their biggest battle so far.

Slot’s bluntness and honesty are admirable

This is not the first time that the former Feyenoord boss has downplayed his side’s position in the league table this season, previously claiming that they are yet to face any big side in England seven games into the season.

While the Reds thrashed Manchester United 0-3 at Old Trafford, our archenemies are not really a strong team at the moment and Nottingham Forest gave us a tougher fight than the Red Devils!

Chelsea currently sit fourth in the table, four points behind the Anfield side with only one loss. After this weekend’s fixture, the Reds will have Arsenal, Brighton and Aston Villa in the Premier League – Slot definitely makes a solid point about judging his team after this run of games.

In the Champions League, the six-time winners have beaten AC Milan at the San Siro and Bologna at home. Next up is RB Leipzig in Germany, followed by defending Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen at Anfield.

Our fellow title contenders Arsenal and City are both one point behind in the league. Pep Guardiola’s men are still the side to beat in England, having won the treble in the 2022/23 season, while the Gunners are on the rise and aim to end their 20-year league title drought this campaign.

By this time next month, fans will have a clearer idea of how strong our squad is and how Slot can combat the challenges presented by the big clubs. For now, though, let’s hope we can smash Chelsea at Anfield this weekend.