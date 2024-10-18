Arne Slots hints at position change for Alexander-Arnold after England experiment

Pictures courtesy of Liverpool FC

Trent Alexander-Arnold seems to be in headlines as much for a new contract these days as he does for what position he is best suited to on a football pitch.

Speaking with the media before our match with Chelsea, Arne Slot said about the Scouser: “If Trent plays against Finland with the teammates he has, you can play him, I think, in every position and he will play a good game.”

This certainly seems to suggest that the Dutchman believes his vice-captain can play in a multitude of different positions for the Reds, meaning he certainly trusts the defensive side of his game more than Roy Keane does.

The reason for this whole discussion centres around Lee Carsley’s decision to play our No.66 as a left-back for his national team and his player of the match performance and goal certainly illustrated he could.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is a very versatile player

It’s an interesting comment from the 46-year-old though as you would assume he holds his team to be as good as England and so, that means the 26-year-old could play anywhere for us too.

Against Nottingham Forest earlier in the season, we saw our right-back playing in midfield and that’s enough to show that it’s a move the boss could make.

Whether we’ll see this again in the future is not clear but this small comment could open the door for a future away from full back for Trent.

You can watch Slot’s comments on Alexander-Arnold (from 10:44) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

