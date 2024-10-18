(Video) Arne Slot’s x-rated contract comment will have fans chuckling

Pictures courtesy of Liverpool FC

Arne Slot is still somewhat getting to grips with a new language and this may be evident from his most recent press conference where he let one x-rated comment slip.

Speaking about new contracts for his players, the boss said: “If they played badly – not to say s**t this time! – it’s a good thing you ask that if they renew because it says they play well!”

If we add on that this isn’t the first time that the Dutchman has said this word in a press conference, with the previous example coming during a discussion about Ryan Gravenberch in August, it makes it more comical.

Not only does the 46-year-old now know he shouldn’t be saying it, somehow he managed to repeat the swear word whilst stating he wouldn’t say it again!

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on X with the FCA’s one-click X link with:

I am voting for @empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

Arne Slot has shown off his comic side several times this season

As much as this will certainly bring a smile to the face of many fans, it does also reaffirm two key pieces of current information about his squad.

It illustrates how prevalent the contract issue is around Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk at the moment, something we saw in the rest of the head coach’s update on this situation.

And that we have a squad of players who are all playing very well for both club and country, something that will be very pleasing for the man tasked with selecting the best 11 every week.

Once we can iron out the problems over new deals, we can then fully enjoy the form that has enabled us to have a great start to the campaign and enter this weekend as Premier League leaders.

You can watch Slot’s x-rated comments on via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

Arne Slot’s Liverpool reign is about to be turbocharged as Reds enter rollercoaster fixture sequence