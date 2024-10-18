It’s done: Trent Alexander-Arnold has ‘already agreed’ Real Madrid transfer, says pundit

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

The contract situations of Liverpool’s problematic trio remain very much in flux.

The Reds have made some serious progress in tying down some of their younger talent with Ibrahima Konate looking set to join Jarell Quansah in putting pen to paper on fresh terms.

Whether fans will be able to celebrate similar success stories for Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah, however, remains to be seen.

There is understood to be some degree of confidence in the Reds’ skipper extending his stay at Anfield. That said, there has to be some concern over the potential influence Real Madrid’s interest in our No.66 might exert on his future.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has already agreed Real Madrid transfer

Mark Lawrenson is of the opinion that our right-back has already agreed a transfer to Real Madrid.

This follows Liverpool allowing the fullback, like Van Dijk and Salah, to run down his contract into its final year (expiring in the summer of 2025).

“I think he’s already agreed to go, Trent, to be honest with you. His best mate plays there, doesn’t he? I think he’s one of those lads who is very well-educated, and he’s kind of thinking, ‘You know what? I’ve done everything at Liverpool’,” the former BBC pundit spoke on talkSPORT.

“Maybe I will go to Spain, learn the language and play. Why wouldn’t you want to play for Real Madrid? They win the Champions League every year.”

What’s going on with Trent Alexander-Arnold’s contract talks?

The party line is that negotiations are very much ongoing.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is understood to be prioritising Liverpool in contract talks – regardless of the outside noise around Real Madrid and a potential free transfer.

Nonetheless, the reality remains that we can’t completely silence speculation whilst the clock remains ticking on the 26-year-old’s Anfield future.

Remember, we’ve only 75 days left to convince our Academy graduate to agree a contract extension before overseas outfits can open up talks themselves over signing a pre-contract agreement.

Be certain that Florentino Perez will waste no time in exercising that option should we not have resolved the situation by January 1.

The ball remains firmly in your court, Liverpool.