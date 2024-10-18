Richard Hughes sent message over €70m player after Romano’s contract update

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s contract situation has still not been sorted and Conor Bradley heaped praise on his vice-captain, mentioning how good he is.

Mark Lawrenson recently suggested that the deputy right-back would be able to fill our no. 66’s boots should the latter depart Anfield.

And while the backup defender aims to push for more playing time, he acknowledges just how great Liverpool’s first-choice at that position is.

Bradley told the Liverpool Echo: “Everybody knows how good Trent is. He’s one of a kind as a footballer. But my aim is the same as last season – whenever I get a chance to be on the pitch I’m going to do my best to help the team. It’s about winning the games and giving my all.

“I know I’ve got some decent competition. If I’m training well, hopefully it can push Trent on and that can only be good for the team.”

Trent has started all nine Premier League and Champions League games for the Reds this season, assisting two goals.

Renewing Trent’s contract should be Liverpool’s priority

The €70m-valued star (Transfermarkt) has been one of the Reds’ best players since his senior team debut under Jurgen Klopp back in the 2016-17 season, while arguably being the team’s best creative outlet over the last decade.

Every footballer wants to play as many games and contribute as much to their team as possible and Bradley’s words about ‘pushing’ his friend to improve Liverpool are telling.

While the backup right-back is certainly a good player and one of the best bench options any team can get, his quality is not comparable to our usual starter.

In 319 appearances, Trent has 19 goals and 81 assists – 100 goal involvements as a 26-year-old fullback is maddening, and we’re not sure these numbers will be matched any time soon!

Fabrizio Romano reported yesterday that the 19-time first-division winners want their local lad to extend his contract and the Scouser is also giving priority to a new Liverpool deal.

Bradley’s words surely must be heeded by Richard Hughes and co, who must realise that replacing the star defender will be a very difficult task and it’s better for everyone involved to get him to stay at Anfield.