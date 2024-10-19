Fabrizio Romano relays overnight update that has major impact on Liverpool transfer

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool are understood to be in the market for defensive reinforcements.

The Merseysiders were repeatedly linked with Sporting Lisbon’s Goncalo Inacio, for instance, throughout the summer period and have seen recent links to former Manchester United prodigy Alvaro Fernandez emerge.

If reports are to be believed, Richard Hughes and his recruitment team have identified the latter as a potential long-term Andy Robertson successor.

Whether Liverpool can manage to sneak the 21-year-old left-back into Anfield without the Red Devils having a say in the matter, however, is up for debate.

Erik ten Hag issues hands-off warning over Alvaro Fernandez

Erik ten Hag appears to have already addressed the prospect of rival outfits looking to capitalise on United’s decision to sell Fernandez to Benfica last summer.

The Dutchman told reporters that the situation is being monitored and that their buyback clause ‘allows us to control the situation’, in comments relayed on X (formerly Twitter) by Fabrizio Romano.

🚨👀 Erik ten Hag: “We are monitoring Álvaro Carreras progress at Benfica, we have a buy back clause”. “We loaned him to Preston, Granada, he didn't play much there… and we had the opportunity to sell him. But we have a buy-back clause which allows us to control the situation”. pic.twitter.com/v4lgVTNcC6 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 18, 2024

That’s all perfectly well and good, though it works on the assumption that the footballer wants a return to Old Trafford.

Given the ongoing nightmare unfolding at the Theatre of Dreams, you could forgive the Primeira Liga star for holding out on a reunion in order to assess the situation as it evolves.

After all, there’s a very good chance Manchester United might have a brand new manager after the turn of the year.

Liverpool want Alvaro Fernandez as an Andy Robertson successor

Liverpool, by comparison, seem a far more settled choice under new head coach Arne Slot.

Regardless of whether or not our early start should be disregarded or not by virtue of a kind fixture schedule, there’s a lot to like about life in Merseyside.

There’s a world-class squad (which already appears to have bought into the new regime) with serious aspirations of competing for trophies in 2024/25 and the club is well-run from top to bottom.

Not that we’re in any rush to replace fantastic servant Andy Robertson, but at 30 years of age, we could make it very clear to Alvaro Fernandez that he is seen as a bona fide successor.

At the very least, he would compete for an increasing amoutn of minutes in the next few years.