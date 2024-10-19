Arne Slot had serious doubts over one Liverpool player who has now proven him 100% wrong

(Photos by Michael Regan & Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Ryan Gravenberch emerged from the summer break as a changed man.

There were suggestions the Dutch international would wilt following the arrival of new head coach Arne Slot, though the 22-year-old instead rose to the challenge.

The fact that he’s arguably been Liverpool’s most impressive performer this term is even more remarkable after a summer of non-stop speculation and reports regarding the Reds’ interest in Martin Zbuimendi.

Arne Slot did initially have doubts over Ryan Gravenberch

That’s not to suggest that Jurgen Klopp’s successor had absolutely zero doubts over the 2023 summer signing when taking up his new role at Anfield.

Gravenberch’s qualities are clear to see for all, but the 46-year-old did admit he had concerns over ‘how he would defend himself’.

“I think you need more good players at a top club with this scheme. But when did that first occur in my head? (to play Gravenberch) Well, with the lack of a player in that position who has his qualities, we tried him out in that position,” the former Feyenoord boss told Viaplay.

“And what are his qualities in my experience? Very comfortable with the ball. When he’s in the cover, he can turn away. Loses very few balls in general. Is very good at moving the game from back to front. Moves very easily. So, he can also create an advantage by turning away.

“The only thing I had some doubts about was how he would defend himself. But I also saw that if you have his strengths and you make sure you can walk well, and the team is very well structured, then the individual often looks better.”

The stats suggest Liverpool have absolutely nothing to worry about when it comes to the midfielder’s defensive contributions.

Our No.38 tops the charts amongst his teammates for interceptions (19), recoveries (61), and duels won (48), according to data shared by Opta (via The Times).

Add on top of his apparent durability – having only missed 17 games to injury since the 2021/22 season – and the £34.2m paid to Bayern Munich in 2023 is increasingly looking quite the snip.