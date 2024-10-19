Ibrahima Konate reacts to huge announcement coming out of Liverpool ahead of Chelsea clash

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Love is very much in the air ahead of Liverpool’s return from the October international break.

The Merseysiders will have to welcome Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea side to Anfield on Sunday without the imposing sight of Alisson Becker between the sticks.

Nonetheless, the Reds have a very capable operator in Republic of Ireland international Caoimhin Kelleher to call upon for the 2024/25 campaign.

Ibrahima Konate celebrates Dominik Szoboszlai’s engagement news

Dominik Szoboszlai announced some very happy personal news on his Instagram account on Wednesday – taking to socials to share an update on his engagement with Borka Buzsik.

Word has since travelled, with one clip from LCTV’s latest ‘Inside Training’ attracting heavy engagement on X (formerly Twitter).

Beloved Liverpool centre-back Ibrahima Konate can be seen shouting ‘he’s engaged!’ before fellow teammate Andy Robertson piles on top of the former RB Leipzig midfielder’s back. A wonderful show of team unity ahead of our impending return to Premier League action against Chelsea on Sunday afternoon.

“HE’S ENGAGED!!!!”😭😭😭 they’re so gassed for him pic.twitter.com/oq05t2SZ1E — hae (@drwnunez) October 18, 2024

Dominik Szoboszlai coming back from the internationals in form and recharged

Our midfield general has faced perhaps more than his fair share of criticism early on in Liverpool’s opening run of games under Arne Slot.

We can hardly fault the 23-year-old’s work rate – indeed, his industry has been a key part of why we’ve seen this side function so well.

Likewise, of course, it’s hard to avoid the fact that we’re not seeing as much in the way of output from our most advanced midfielder on the pitch (one goal and three assists in nine appearances).

Perhaps a goalscoring performance against Bosnia (and a particularly defensively astute one, we might add) may provide Dominik Szoboszlai with the confidence to add to his goals tally against Chelsea this weekend.

Either way, we shouldn’t be quick to overlook the legs and energy he brings to the middle of the park – elements that were sorely missed not so long ago.