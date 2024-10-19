Fresh Trent Alexander-Arnold update coming out of Liverpool dents Real Madrid transfer plans

(Photos by Denis Doyle & Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Reports coming out of Spain would have fans believe that Trent Alexander-Arnold has already made his mind up about his Liverpool future.

Spanish outlet Marca claimed that the Reds are of the mind that their star fullback won’t extend his Anfield contract (currently due to expire in the summer of 2025).

This hasn’t been helped by the noise around the club, with former Red Mark Lawrenson stating his belief that a transfer to Real Madrid has already been agreed.

Trent Alexander-Arnold hasn’t decided he won’t renew Liverpool contract

The ever-reliable Paul Joyce of The Times now reports there is nothing to fear over Marca’s update, as ‘Liverpool have said the claim is incorrect’.

This position has certainly been reinforced in other updates, with our No.66 understood to be more than happy to be patient while the cub comes up with a suitable contract offer.

Mind, he won’t be patient for too long – we’ve 74 days left in the calendar until Trent Alexander-Arnold can begin negotiations with overseas clubs on January 1.

Liverpool, for their part, might not feel the pressure over talks with their expiring trio, but the clock is ticking.

Liverpool can’t afford Trent Alexander-Arnold moving to Real Madrid

Yes, the argument could be made that top players sign for European behemoths Real Madrid all the time.

Liverpool, certainly, are no strangers to seeing their top talent depart for the Spanish capital. But there can be no excuses around the future of our vice-skipper.

Talismanic manager Jurgen Klopp may have departed but we’re continuing to thrive under new boss Arne Slot and are outperforming our initial expectations.

Alexander-Arnold wouldn’t be jumping from a sinking ship or a club deep in the throes of transition. In fact, there’s a growing body of evidence suggesting that we can compete for major honours this term. A further three points secured against Chelsea on Sunday (and, perhaps, a major result against Arsenal the following week) would only reinforce that.

We have the argument; it just remains to be seen whether we’ll have the money to ensure our Academy graduate commits his best years to the red half of Merseyside.

There’s no getting around the fact, of course, that it would be a devastating blow to Liverpool’s squad and image to see the 26-year-old move to Real Madrid in the summer.