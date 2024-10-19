‘World-class’ Liverpool player is now thinking about leaving the club; bid may come in January – report

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

It’s far from surprising that a great deal of the speculation around Trent Alexander-Arnold’s Liverpool future – particularly that brand of rumour tipping him to join Real Madrid – originates from Spain.

Not at all to suggest that all reports from that part of the world are unreliable, though we must accept the at least vague possibility that they have been, and are, made in bad faith.

Marca‘s claim that the Anfield-based outfit believes their No.66 won’t sign a contract extension has already been firmly rebutted by The Times’ Paul Joyce.

Of course, it won’t be the last time we’ll see reports claiming that the fullback is practically, for all intents and purposes, a Real Madrid player.

Trent Alexander-Arnold thinking about Liverpool exit

Surprise, surprise, Spanish outlet ABC (via Sport Witness) now claims that the ‘world-class’ (in the words of Jurgen Klopp) defender ‘has in mind’ to depart Anfield.

This comes about as Los Blancos reportedly weigh up a January transfer bid for Trent Alexander-Arnold. Though, this is only on the proviso that he’ll be sold below his market value.

Naturally, Liverpool may very well have quite a different idea on the matter, as we’d expect here at Empire of the Kop.

Nearly every update we’ve seen coming out of patch journalists has made clear that our vice-captain is prioritising the Reds in contract negotiations.

We likewise just can’t see the club allowing the Premier League and Champions League winner to leave right in the middle of Arne Slot’s first season in charge.

If how we handled exits from the likes of Gini Wijnaldum and Bobby Firmino offer any indication – we’d much rather see important stars run down their contract than let them go for a small fee in January.

We’re still of the mind that Trent will put pen to paper on a new and improved contract with Liverpool. If not, however, we’d much rather keep him until the end of the campaign.