Great contract news: Liverpool defender wants extension after what he’s seen from Arne Slot

Arne Slot made a show of defiance in backing his players’ mental strength amid persistent questioning over Liverpool’s contract saga.

The Merseysiders may be putting this reality to one side as they look to build on a strong start to the 2024/24 campaign, but it will be difficult to entirely ignore.

74 days stand in the way of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah being free to negotiate with overseas outfits over a pre-contract agreement from January 1.

We’re not talking about squad players here – these Liverpool footballers defined an era during Jurgen Klopp’s time in charge.

Renewing the trio’s contracts is not without its complications, of course. But it’s difficult to see how the club emerges stronger from a scenario where all three are allowed to run down their contracts.

Virgil van Dijk wants a Liverpool contract extension

If the latest report from Pete O’Rourke at Football Insider is to be believed, Virgil van Dijk is understood to be open to extending his contract at Liverpool.

That’s a great start for us in our bid to keep the core of Klopp’s great starting XI intact.

The Dutchman is thought to have been left impressed by Arne Slot’s start to life at the Anfield helm, with the Reds sitting at the top of the Premier League table ahead of the October international break.

Liverpool, for what it’s worth, appear more than happy to engage with the process given that our Dutch skipper’s wage demands aren’t deemed potentially excessive.

Even though our No.4 will turn 34 come the current expiration date of his contract, we’ve yet to see any signs of a clear decline in his performance levels.

If anything, the former Southampton star looks capable of maintaining his spot around the top of the centre-back hierarchy in world football for the foreseeable future.

With that in mind, it would be foolish to allow another elite European outfit to enjoy his remaining golden years.