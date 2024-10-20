Report: ‘Reminds me of Messi’ – Liverpool showing interest in £25m Premier League wonderkid

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

According to reports from Spain, Liverpool are eyeing a possible move for a teenage wonderkid who’s already earned comparisons with Lionel Messi.

In recent years, Brighton have earned a formidable reputation for identifying young South American talent and snapping them up for a pittance before turning them into Premier League stars and selling at a vast profit, Alexis Mac Allister being a prime example.

A compatriot of our current number 10 could potentially join the 25-year-old at Anfield in the foreseeable future, judging by rumours which have emerged over the past 24 hours.

Liverpool interested in Buonanotte

Spanish outlet Fichajes reported that Liverpool and Manchester City are both showing an interest in Facundo Buonanotte, who’s on loan at Leicester from the Amex Stadium this season.

It’s claimed that the ‘energy and skills’ of the 19-year-old attacker would make him a good fit for Arne Slot’s style of play, which ‘values speed and creativity’ in the final third.

Brighton are set to demand at least €30m (£25m) if they’re to sell the Argentine teenager, an amount that the Reds would reportedly have no issue with paying.

Buonanotte has already been likened to Messi

Buonanotte is enhancing his burgeoning reputation on loan at Leicester with three goals and two assists already this season, including a stunning winner against Bournemouth and the strike which sparked the Foxes’ comeback from 2-0 down to win at Southampton yesterday.

Carlos Tevez, his former manager at Rosario Central, even went as far as to say (via talkSPORT): “It’s been a long time since I’ve seen someone play who gives me as much pleasure as Buonanotte. When he brakes and accelerates, he reminds me of Messi. He is at a very high level.”

With the ex-Manchester United striker having played alongside the Inter Miami star for Argentina, that’s a comparison he surely hasn’t made lightly.

The 19-year-old is already closing in on 50 Premier League appearances (in which he’s scored seven times), accruing plenty of high-level experience at such a young age, and a season of regular action at Leicester should enable him to polish his evident talents even further.

Liverpool would undoubtedly be a step up for Buonanotte, and competition for a place in Slot’s attack would be fierce, but it’s definitely an eye-catching transfer link. He’s one to watch closely as the campaign progresses.