Confirmed Liverpool line-up v Chelsea: Mac Allister benched among 3 changes by Slot; Gakpo starts

Liverpool return to Premier League action this afternoon with perhaps their toughest fixture of the season so far as they welcome Chelsea to Anfield.

It’s a meeting of two teams who’ve been in fine form, with the Reds winning six consecutive matches in all competitions prior to the international break and the Blues unbeaten domestically since the opening weekend of the campaign.

This fixture begins a gruelling run of seven games in 21 days which’ll truly test Arne Slot’s side, with trips to RB Leipzig and Arsenal coming up over the next week.

The Liverpool head coach kept his cards close to his chest on Friday when addressing a variety of injury concerns which had emerged during the international break, with the likes of Alexis Mac Allister and Federico Chiesa having their potential involvement shrouded in doubt.

Liverpool starting line-up v Chelsea

The Liverpool starting XI shows three changes from their last match, the 1-0 win over Crystal Palace 15 days ago.

Caoimhin Kelleher begins his latest spell deputising for the injured Alisson Becker, who’s ruled out until after the November international break.

There’s one change to the defence in front of him as Andy Robertson returns to the line-up in place of Kostas Tsimikas at left-back, with Trent Alexander-Arnold on the other flank and the familiar duo of Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate in the middle.

New father Curtis Jones starts in midfield alongside Ryan Gravenberch, with Mac Allister dropping to the bench. Dominik Szoboszlai comes back into the side in the number 10 role once more, flanked by Mo Salah and Cody Gakpo.

The Liverpool line-up is completed by Diogo Jota at centre-forward, who once again starts ahead of Darwin Nunez. The Uruguayan is joined on the bench by fellow South American attacker Luis Diaz, should either or both be needed.

You can check out the Liverpool team news in full below, via @LFC on X: