Liverpool could make offer for £41.7m midfield gem who’s wowed LaLiga-winning manager – report

(Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Reports from Spain have claimed that Liverpool are taking a strong interest in a LaLiga youngster who’s made an impression on one of the league’s most famous managers.

The Reds overhauled their midfield in 2023 with four new signings, although they didn’t recruit in that position this summer despite their attempts to bring in Martin Zubimendi.

The Real Sociedad man reportedly remains a target, although Anfield chiefs are thought to be looking at a positional peer from elsewhere in the Spanish top flight.

Liverpool could make offer for Pablo Barrios

According to Fichajes, Liverpool have ‘shown a marked interest in acquiring’ Atletico Madrid midfielder Pablo Barrios, for whom Los Colchoneros are set to demand a minimum of €50m (£41.7m).

Diego Simeone’s side are understandably reluctant to part with the 21-year-old, who’s described as a ‘fundamental’ component to his team.

The Reds ‘could be willing to make an offer’ for the youngster if they’re happy to pay the fee that’d likely be required to prise him from the Wanda Metropolitano.

What could Barrios bring to Liverpool?

Simeone – who’s twice guided Atletico to LaLiga glory – has spoken very highly of Barrios in the past, having claimed that he’s ‘excited’ about the ‘fantastic’ young midfielder (AS, via Into The Calderon).

A scout report from Total Football Analysis detailed his ‘exquisite playmaking’ ability in terms of his intelligent movement both on and off the ball, along with his ‘incessant running’ which enables him to pressure opponents relentlessly.

He also excels when it comes to dribbling, with his match average of 1.53 successful take-ons placing him among the top 6% of midfielders in Europe’s five main leagues for that metric over the past year (FBref).

With an impressive range of talents and plenty of exposure to LaLiga and the Champions League, Barrios seems like a player who could quickly adapt to life at Liverpool if the Reds were to sign him.

He won’t come cheap, but £40m+ isn’t an unreasonable sum to ask for a 21-year-old who’s considered a vital presence at one of Europe’s top clubs. He could be one to watch as the season progresses.