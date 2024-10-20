Alexis Mac Allister posts social media teaser ahead of Liverpool v Chelsea after injury worries

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Alexis Mac Allister has teased the possibility of him featuring for Liverpool in today’s Premier League clash against Chelsea.

The 25-year-old had to be substituted with a groin injury in our last match away to Crystal Palace a fortnight ago but still linked up with Argentina in the meantime and started in their 6-0 thrashing of Bolivia earlier this week.

Arne Slot seemed non-committal about the likelihood of the ex-Brighton midfielder being involved against the Blues this afternoon, although our number 10 has dropped an intriguing hint on social media.

Mac Allister drops Liverpool team news hint

On Saturday night, Mac Allister posted an image to his Instagram story showing a collage of photos of him in action for Liverpool.

The fixture details for today’s match against Chelsea are visible on the right-hand side, which appears to hint at his readiness for the fixture at Anfield.

Mac Allister could be cruical for Liverpool

While not exactly a definitive medical update from Mac Allister, it appears to offer a clue that he’s ready to go for the match today.

His 66-minute involvement for Argentina on Tuesday night suggests that he’s over the groin issue which forced him off against Palace, and Slot may simply have been awaiting an assessment on the 25-year-old when he spoke to the media on Friday morning.

One of five players to start every Premier League game for Liverpool so far this season, he’ll no doubt be counted upon heavily should he be cleared for action this afternoon.

Having made more tackles (2.6) and completed more dribbles per game (1.9), along with being the Reds’ second most-fouled player (1.4 times per match, via WhoScored), Mac Allister’s influence on the team from midfield is evident.

The extra day’s rest from his involvement in South America thanks to the Chelsea game being moved to today could possibly tip the scales in favour of him lining out against the Blues, and hopefully we’ll see ’10 Mac Allister’ in big bold lettering when the team news is announced 75 minutes before kick-off.