Arne Slot will love what two Liverpool players did in move which led to Curtis Jones goal

Image via Sky Sports

Curtis Jones has had one of the best weeks of his life, to put it mildly!

A few days after becoming a father for the first time, the 23-year-old found the net for Liverpool in their Premier League clash against Chelsea on Sunday at Anfield.

The midfielder struck in the 51st minute with an almost instant response to Nicolas Jackson’s equaliser for the visitors in a frantic opening to the second half.

Curtis Jones RESPONDS immediately for Liverpool! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/v3urTHUgNU — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 20, 2024

Jones restores Liverpool’s lead

Mo Salah – who gave Liverpool the lead from the penalty spot in the first half – turned provider this time as he cut inside from the right and delivered an inch-perfect cross towards Jones, who took one touch to control the ball before prodding it past Robert Sanchez and into the net.

Just before the Egyptian whipped in the assist, Darwin Nunez reacted sharply to retreat from an offside position in the middle of the box, thus nullifying any fears of the goal being referred to VAR.

Credit must also go to Salah and Nunez

The credit will go to Jones for applying the finishing touch, and rightly so given that he’s had an excellent outing this afternoon, but Arne Slot will also be delighted with the contributions of the aforementioned forwards in the move which led to the goal.

The sight of Salah cutting in from the right flank is a very familiar one to Liverpool fans, and Malo Gusto simply had no answer as to how to stop our number 11 in his tracks.

As for Nunez, it’s a legitimate criticism of his game that he too frequently gets caught offside needlessly, but in this instance he read the situation perfectly and ensured that he was the right side of the last defender when the cross came in.

All in all, it was the perfect response from the Reds just as they were dealt the blow of conceding to Jackson, just the third Premier League goal to have been scored against us in our first eight matches of the season.