(Video) One second-half moment left Slot and Nunez incandescent with rage in tense Liverpool win

Arne Slot made it 10 wins out of 11 to begin his reign as Liverpool head coach as the Reds saw off Chelsea at Anfield, but only after a very nervy finish to the game.

The home side made it three one-goal victories in a row in the Premier League as they triumphed 2-1, although they had to endure a few scares in seven minutes of second half stoppage time as the Blues threw everything they had at a vain pursuit of an equaliser.

Nunez and Slot lose the plot

In the final couple of minutes at Anfield, Liverpool had possession near the visitors’ penalty area and looked comfortable, only for a soft foul to be given against Darwin Nunez.

The Uruguayan’s reaction left us in no doubt as to what he thought of the decision from John Brooks, with the striker punching the air in front of him in a fit of rage as the free kick was awarded.

His ire was mirrored on the touchline by the usually calm and composed Slot, who had his heads in his hands and then shook his arms furiously as he voiced his extreme displeasure over the foul being given.

A busy day for the officials

It was a busy evening for the officials at Anfield, who awarded Liverpool a first-half penalty, overturned another spot kick that the Reds should’ve had and handed Nicolas Jackson an equaliser after VAR intervened to allow his goal when he had, in fact, been onside.

There was also a potential red card shout for Tosin Adarabioyo in the first seven minutes after the Chelsea defender impeded Diogo Jota when the Portuguse forward was clear through on goal, avoiding a red card for a similar offence to the one which saw William Saliba sent off for Arsenal yesterday.

Slot made no secret of his unhappiness over a few refereeing decisions after the match, but thankfully it didn’t cost us today!

You can view the angry reaction from Nunez and Slot below, via @drwin9_ on X: