Sky reporter: Liverpool ‘out of the race’ for league champion; Man City ‘showing concrete interest’

A reliable reporter has ruled Liverpool ‘out of the race’ for one of the most sought-after men in European football this year.

On Monday evening, Patrick Berger of Sky Sports Germany reported that Bayer Leverkusen are ‘already looking for a successor’ to Xabi Alonso and are preparing to lose their current manager, who’s ‘being discussed’ with Real Madrid and Manchester City.

The 42-year-old was initially touted as a leading contender to take over from Jurgen Klopp at Anfield in the first few months of 2024 before the Merseyside giants eventually appointed Arne Slot.

Alonso ruled out as candidate for Liverpool

Berger’s Sky colleague Florian Plettenberg subsequently took to X to corroborate much of the same information, with some additional information provided.

He stated that Man City are ‘showing concrete interest’ in Alonso and are ‘preparing for the possibility that Pep Guardiola leaves next summer’. The journalist added that Liverpool are ‘out of the race’ for the Leverkusen manager at this point as they are ‘very happy’ with the job that Slot has done so far.

Liverpool need not have any regrets

Once Liverpool fans had processed the shock of Jurgen Klopp’s exit announcement in January and thoughts turned to who might replace him, Alonso’s incredible work at Leverkusen (who he eventually led to the Bundesliga title unbeaten) and his past as a Reds player immediately made him an attractive candidate.

It wasn’t to be on that occasion, and a strong start to this season has kept his managerial stock high, hence the reported interest of the two most recent Champions League winners.

A young coach at just 42, there’s a plausible chance that his chance to return to Anfield could come again, but obviously it’s not something which’ll happen in the foreseeable future for as long as Slot is in situ.

Even after just 11 games of his tenure, it looks very much as if Liverpool made the right choice in appointing the Dutchman, who hasn’t looked overawed in the slightest at trying to emulate the legendary Klopp.

We’d obviously much rather not see Alonso at Man City given his ties with the Reds and his evident talents in the dugout, but we can certainly be satisfied that the man in charge on Merseyside is doing an excellent job and, hopefully, is only getting a glorious reign started at this juncture.