Why Liverpool may have Everton to blame if Trent Alexander-Arnold goes to Real Madrid

(Photos by Angel Martinez & Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s future at Liverpool Football Club remains something of an enigma.

There seems a clear willingness on the part of the club to tie down all three expiring stars – including Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah – to fresh terms.

The Dutch international’s recent comments on his contract situation certainly indicated as much. Meanwhile, the Reds have made efforts to ensure that Jarell Quansah and Ibrahima Konate remain the future of this budding Liverpool squad.

Liverpool could partially blame Everton if Trent Alexander-Arnold signs for Real Madrid

There’s no doubt that Spanish giants will take the lion’s share of the credit for persuading Trent Alexander-Arnold to trade Anfield for the Bernabeu if his contract is allowed to expire.

That said, we’d be far from surprised to see those of a Blue persuasion gleeful at their involvement (however minor) in potentially stripping Liverpool of one of our finest assets.

Former Manchester United scout Mick Brown told Football Insider that he believes our No.66 has already made his mind up about a move to La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti, understandably, is very keen on the player and familiar with his game having observed him more frequently during his two-year stint with Everton.

“From the player’s point of view, a move to Real Madrid will always appeal,” the Englishman said.

“The manager there already knows him from his days on Merseyside.

“And if his contract situation is such that it allows him to explore a deal in January, I’ve heard there’s a very strong possibility that move will happen.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold is giving priority to Liverpool contract talks

Forget what you hear coming out of Spain and other reports of a similar ilk.

Trent won’t be busting a gut to force a move out of Anfield – certainly not before he’s first heard Liverpool’s best contract offer.

Whether the finances and the new competitive reality under Jurgen Klopp’s successor, Arne Slot, is enough to stave off the allure of Real Madrid, however, remains to be seen.