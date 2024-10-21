(Video) Arne Slot was fuming with what Craig Pawson did as fourth official at Anfield

Pictures courtesy of LFCTV Go

Much was made of Arne Slot’s reaction to the free kick that was given against Darwin Nunez but there was another moment that infuriated our head coach.

As fourth official Craig Pawson prepared to display that there was to be seven minutes of added times against Chelsea, cameras captured the Dutchman’s reaction.

A heavy sigh and a severe shake of the head was the perfect illustration of the frustration that was present for the 46-year-old, as we entered the final stages of what proved to be a victorious day.

Arne Slot wasn’t the biggest fans of the officiating against Chelsea

Other than the performance of those who oversaw the game, our new head coach had plenty to be happy with what happened against Chelsea.

Many predicted that we may struggle in this campaign now that Jurgen Klopp had departed the club but the new man in the job has been phenomenally successful so far.

Other than one blip against Nottingham Forest, we have been great but seeing as this came after the last international break – this was a massive test for the team that they overcame.

Curtis Jones finding the back of the net was the perfect reward for this performance and means that we remain at the top of the table for another week.

Playing Champions League football before a trip to the Emirates will be another chance to see where we are in terms of being real title contenders for this campaign.

From what we’ve seen so far though, it’s impossible to not be impressed with the new look Reds.

You can watch Slot’s reaction to the added time (from 1:44:47) via LFCTV Go:

