(Video) Nunez provides iconic moment against Chelsea that will have Liverpool fans howling

Darwin Nunez came onto the pitch against Chelsea with a point to prove and certainly made an impact during the 60 minutes of action he was handed.

One story that remained present during this appearance was a second-half duel with Benoit Badiashile and one moment in particular is sure to have brought a smile to the face of our supporters.

After Trent Alexander-Arnold played a hopeful ball down the line to our No.9, he failed to beat the French defender to the ball and instead caught him with a tackle.

The 23-year-old then squared up to our forward, before the Uruguayan defused the situation by comically going to ground and then let out a beaming smile.

Darwin Nunez made a big impact against Chelsea

This came as part of a long-running saga between the two men but the former Benfica man had a lot of other positives in the game too.

Maintaining his onside position for Curtis Jones’ goal was of huge importance and showed the attacking awareness of the 25-year-old.

What should have been a game clinching moment came in the dying embers of the match when a fair shoulder barge was awarded as a foul on Renato Veiga, much to the frustration of Arne Slot.

Overall, it was a solid performance from an attacking player who is desperate to impress for the Reds and his new head coach.

If he keeps performing like this and maintains his defence influence which we saw at Anfield against Enzo Maresca’s side, then he will continue to be handed minutes.

You can watch the moment between Nunez and Badiashile (from 1:22:05) via LFCTV Go:

