(Video) Darwin Nunez produced sublime under-the-radar moment in Liverpool’s win v Chelsea

Image via @LFC_ERYAN on X

It’s now been a month since Darwin Nunez last scored for Liverpool, but there was plenty of like about his performance off the bench in the Reds’ win over Chelsea on Sunday.

The 25-year-old entered the fray on the half-hour mark when Diogo Jota hobbled off with a suspected rib injury, and he played his part in helping his team to remain top of the Premier League and rack up a seventh successive victory in all competitions.

Shortly after coming into the pitch, the Uruguayan produced a brilliant moment which, considering how much drama and debate was packed into a match featuring three goals and multiple refereeing talking points, may have gone somewhat under the radar.

Taking possession just inside the Liverpool penalty area, he charged towards the middle third of the pitch and then played an inch-perfect pass nearly half the length of the field into space ahead of Cody Gakpo, who read the flight of the ball immaculately to ghost in behind Reece James.

Nunez doing plenty right despite meagre goal return

There’s no getting away from the truth that Nunez’s goal tally this season has been disappointing, with just one to show from 367 minutes on the pitch for Liverpool (Transfermarkt), but Arne Slot will have been very pleased with the striker’s performance against Chelsea.

The Blues found it very tough to live with his physicality and incessant running, as well as his intelligent use of the ball (as exemplified by his pass towards Gakpo), and the personal duel with Benoit Badiashile provided an entertaining sub-plot throughout the second half.

He won nine duels overall on Sunday – the most of any Reds player – and also made three tackles, although it was something of an anomaly that he didn’t record a shot in his 60+ minutes on the pitch (Sofascore).

Nunez troubled Chelsea in many aspects yesterday, apart from where it counts the most, and hopefully he’ll soon get the goals to embellish performances such as this one.

You can check out Nunez’s pass to Gakpo below, via @LFC_ERYAN on X: