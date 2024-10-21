(Video) Nunez protects Salah in brilliant way that Liverpool fans will love

Pictures courtesy of LFCTV Go

Darwin Nunez may not have been a constant goal threat against Chelsea but he made a real impact on the game and proved a constant thorn in the side of the opposition defenders.

One such example of this came deep in the match and as Renato Veiga attempted to antogonise Mo Salah, our No.9 ran over to come to his aid.

Joe Gomez was readying a throw-in towards our Egyptian King but the Uruguayan could see that the opposition left back was shoving his mate and wasn’t having any of it.

It epitomised the performance of the former Benfica man as he constantly did the dirty work that aided his side recording a big victory and that should certainly be applauded.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on X with the FCA’s one-click X link with:

I am voting for @empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

Darwin Nunez made his presence known against Chelsea

It wasn’t like our No.11 needed much help in the game, in fact it was him helping Trent Alexander-Arnold in one moment that certainly caught the eye.

What was more likely here is that our striker found another way to wind up the opponents, something which we saw to great comic effect in a clash with Benoit Badiashile that ended in our man laying on the floor and laughing at his opponent.

Arne Slot seems to have galvanised the squad and that has led to real team performances where everyone fights for each other and for the three points.

Long may this last and that the Reds remain top of the Premier League.

You can watch the moment between Nunez, Salah and Veiga (from 1:43:46) via LFCTV Go:

Or via @jatynwa on X:

Arne Slot’s Liverpool reign is about to be turbocharged as Reds enter rollercoaster fixture sequence