(Video) David James booed by Liverpool fans after breaking heart of child fan

Pictures courtesy of @jaminh0pp0 on TikTok

Liverpool fans of all ages dream of scoring in the Kop End but hardly any get the chance to do so, meaning any chance to take a penalty in the famous end is always something that is taken very seriously.

This meant that when a child stepped up to mark Standard Chartered’s ‘Future Makers’ charity day with a penalty, we all would have expected that David James would allow the ball to fly into his net.

Instead, not once but twice the former Red decided to try his best and save the spot kick from a young lad who looked visibly devastated to not be given his special moment for the club he loves.

David James spent seven years as goalkeeper for Liverpool

It was a bold decision by the 54-year-old to continue to upset fans with his decisions and he certainly doesn’t seem too bothered by being a villain on a day where Curtis Jones scored the winning goal for the Reds.

Much like Darwin Nunez’s wry smile towards Benoit Badiashile, our former stopper laughed off the critics that came his way for making the two saves.

We may see that this was part of a tactic to help raise awareness for the charity as it’s certainly made more headlines that if it had gone in, or perhaps another chance for the youngster to score his goal will be provided.

Until then, the former England international may well have lost a few of his own supporters because of two Anfield saves.

You can view David James’s save via @SkySportsPL on X:

David James turned into the villain as he saved TWO penalties from a young fan at half-time yesterday 😮🧤 pic.twitter.com/9j33DQk5FX — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 21, 2024

You can view David James’s save via @jaminh0pp0 on TikTok:

