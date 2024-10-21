‘Shouldn’t go under the radar’ – David Lynch hails Liverpool man’s unsung contribution v Chelsea

Image via David Lynch - Liverpool FC on YouTube

David Lynch has praised one Liverpool player whose contribution to the win over Chelsea on Sunday may have gone ‘under the radar’.

Curtis Jones rightly grabbed the headlines with the winning goal and an all-round man of the match performance, although the other local hero in the Reds’ starting line-up can also be delighted with his own efforts yesterday.

Lynch praises Trent’s defending v Chelsea

Lynch took to X just after the full-time whistle at Anfield to single out Trent Alexander-Arnold for his defensive work in stifling Jadon Sancho and Pedro Neto on his side of the pitch.

The journalist posted: “A rare quiet game for Trent Alexander-Arnold on the ball today but it shouldn’t go under the radar that he was outstanding defensively. Neither Sancho or Neto got much out of him.”

A rare quiet game for Trent Alexander-Arnold on the ball today but it shouldn't go under the radar that he was outstanding defensively. Neither Sancho or Neto got much out of him. — David Lynch (@davidlynchlfc) October 20, 2024

Trent shackled Chelsea’s wingers brilliantly

Whenever Trent has a defensive lapse, the likes of Gary Neville and Roy Keane are all over it and waste no time in calling him out very publicly. The ex-Manchester United defender was on co-commentary duty for Sky Sports for the Liverpool match yesterday, but praise for the Reds’ vice-captain was conspicous by its absence.

When that was pointed out to Lynch in a reply to his aforementioned tweet, he felt it was ‘crazy‘ that the 26-year-old’s defending wasn’t mentioned during the broadcaster’s TV coverage.

As per Sofascore, the England international won five duels and four tackles along with making four clearances, shackling Sancho to the extent that the Chelsea winger was substituted at half-time having not had a single shot, while his replacement Neto recorded just one.

Ian Doyle of the Liverpool Echo was another to call out the ‘preposterous’ school of thought that Trent is incapable of performing his defensive duties, a myth that the right-back very much shattered yesterday.

Credit to him and Lynch for doing what Neville neglected and acknowleding that our number 66 was defensively excellent against the Blues.