(Video) Watch Ibou Konate’s perfect block that resulted in Liverpool goal kick

Ibou Konate was again impressive for Liverpool as we came through with a vital victory against Chelsea and one moment summed up his current form, involving Malo Gusto.

As the French full back attempted to hook a cross into the box, our No.5 was quickly on the scene and threw his body in the way of the ball that was destined towards Caoimhin Kelleher’s goal.

Not only did the 25-year-old stop the square ball, he also managed to win a goal kick by deflecting it back against his opponent – earning a roar of approval from the Kop.

Ibou Konate was part of a stern defensive Liverpool performance

As much as Virgil van Dijk has been vital for the Reds this season, we’ve been a real defensive unit that have worked together as a team and long may this last.

We saw in our last Premier League game just how much the Frenchman loves to help his team to victory and that was certainly on show again as we held our place at the top of the league.

No doubt buoyed by an international break that saw him captain his nation for the very first time, it’s great to see how much the central defender is enjoying his football at the moment.

Let’s hope that his form and fitness can continue as we approach a run of fixtures which will seriously test the title credentials of Arne Slot’s side.

