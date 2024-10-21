(Video) New angle of Mo Salah fouls show he was robbed twice by referee John Brooks

Pictures courtesy of @drwnunez on X

Mo Salah still managed to get himself another goal and assist for Liverpool but seeing the refereeing display that was on show against him from John Brooks – it’s hugely impressive that he did so.

One such moment from the match that caused controversy was when our Egyptian King was involved in two fouls on him from Levi Colwill, happening directly after each other.

The defender not only got away without a yellow card for the first instance that saw the shirt of our No.11 clearly pulled before he was then hacked down, we can then address the lack of a penalty for the second tackle.

It seems very clear from this angle captured from the stands that our forward was fouled again, making his reaction to the two clashes even easier to understand.

Mo Salah was a constant threat to the Chelsea defence

It was clear that the 32-year-old was a game-long threat to the Londoners as Renato Veiga attempted to antogonise him, before Darwin Nunez stepped in to protect his teammate.

We saw from the performance of our record Premier League goal scorer that he was as willing to help his defence, as he was test the opposition’s.

However, for two clear mistakes to happen so quickly after each other in this moment – you can understand his frustration at not being given more chances to put the game out of sight for Enzo Maresca’s side.

You can watch Salah being fouled by Colwill via @drwnunez on X:

pisses me off to no end this pic.twitter.com/olDgwd6Gta — hae (@drwnunez) October 21, 2024

