(Video) What Salah did in the 74th minute against Chelsea will wow Liverpool fans

Mo Salah has been at his electrifying best so far this season and that very much continued against his former club but there were plenty of reasons, other than his converted penalty, that fans will appreciate.

One such moment came during the second half with our No.11 tracking back and putting in a tremendous defensive shift, with a tackle on Pedro Neto.

Despite being in his early thirties, the Egyptian King isn’t showing any signs of slowing down and Arne Slot must be delighted with what he’s seeing from his winger.

Trent Alexander-Arnold had a fine defensive performance against Chelsea but it certainly makes your job easier when you have such a willing runner in front of you, going both forwards and backwards.

Salah made a big impact for Liverpool against Chelsea

With another goal and assist for our ace marksman, he continues to climb the leader boards towards the summit of the best the Premier League has ever seen and Jamie Carragher thinks this could be a factor that convinces our No.11 to sign a new contract.

We all would love to see the 32-year-old extend his Anfield stay and his pass for Curtis Jones’s goal alone is a key reason for the calls for a new deal to grow louder.

If we add in that he’s also growing in defensive importance, then our head coach must be desperate to see this deal signed and sealed too.

Long may Mo’s form and stay in L4 last!

You can watch Salah’s tracking back (from 1:28:29) via LFCTV Go:

Or via @TheAnfieldBuzz on X:

Mohamed Salah is 32 years old and he’s tracking back like this. Supreme footballer 🇪🇬 pic.twitter.com/vMyIkbASWY — The Anfield Buzz (@TheAnfieldBuzz) October 20, 2024

