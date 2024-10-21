(Video) Rafa Benitez names thing that Slot did after Chelsea game that proves he could win the league

Pictures courtesy of @BBCMOTD

Rafa Benitez watched yesterday’s match from the novel position of being a former manager for both clubs and he was certainly impressed from what he saw from one of his successors.

Speaking about Arne Slot on Match of the Day 2, the 64-year-old said: “Slot was saying the right thing for me when you want to win titles, he was saying, ‘we have balance, we defended well’ and they are a threat in attack.

“So, they are top of the league because they are attacking and they are defending really well – they have balance.”

This is certainly some big credit to give to the Dutchman as it shows a real appreciation for the job that is being performed at Anfield, from a man who has also been tasked with the same objectives.

It’s hard not to be impressed with Arne Slot

Despite obvious frustration with the officials during a foul given against Darwin Nunez and the decision for seven minutes of added time to be awarded, there’s plenty of reason as to why the 46-year-old will be happy with his side.

We’ve not only shown off the best defence in the league but prove to be a potent attacking force too, a fantastic balance that is the main reason for our current league position and why we may be able to stay there for a long time.

Big tests are around the corner but coming back from an international break and beating our Nottingham Forest hoodoo is huge – now we have to prove that we can balance Champions League football with stern Premier League tests.

Given the evidence of what we’ve seen so far in this campaign, there’s no reason the former Feyenoord boss can’t continue the fine job he’s been doing so far.

You can watch Benitez’s comments on Slot via @BBCMOTD on X:

Rafa Benitez says Arne Slot's Liverpool have the right mentality to stay at the top of the table.#MOTD2 #BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/BvqQo5SdYx — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) October 20, 2024

