Mo Salah’s agent shares cryptic social media post as Liverpool contract saga rumbles on

Mo Salah’s agent has taken to social media with a cryptic post on Monday afternoon, duly eliciting a commonly held plea from numerous Liverpool fans.

The Egyptian forward’s current contract expires next June, with speculation over a possible exit from Anfield in 2025 having been rife for several months.

The ongoing off-field discourse hasn’t adversely affected his performances on the pitch, though, with his penalty in the Reds’ 2-1 win over Chelsea on Sunday taking him to seven goals for the season already.

Salah’s agent posts cryptic tweet

Taking to X this afternoon, Ramy Abbas Issa shared a one-sentence post which didn’t mention anybody by name but, given the speculation surrounding his highest-profile client, is likely to involve Salah.

The tweet from the Liverpool star’s agent read: “When I say that a footballer that played decades ago was better than one playing today despite it obviously not being the case, I just feel so sophisticated and well read.”

What exactly does Abbas mean by his enigmatic social media declaration?

It could possibly be a sarcastic input into the tiresome and recently resurrected online ‘debate‘ as to whether Salah is superior to former Chelsea teammate Eden Hazard in the hierarchy of all-time great Premier League wingers, with the Belgian appearing to settle the tedious matter once and for all in recent weeks.

Alternatively, some may interpret it as a veiled response to pundits who claim that the Egyptian has regressed during the latter period of his time at Liverpool and who even argue that the Reds should part with the legendary forward at the end of his contract next year.

Whatever message Abbas is trying to communicate is very much open to interpretation, but one thing which is far more clear-cut is the overwhelming tidal wave of pleas from LFC fans in the replies to his tweet begging for him to secure a new deal for the 32-year-old.

Another goal yesterday – allied with some outstanding work out of possession – should be nudging the Anfield hierarchy increasingly towards ensuring that he’s still at the club when the 2025/26 season starts.