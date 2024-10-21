‘I can say…’ – Virgil van Dijk drops big Liverpool contract update in firm message to Reds fans

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Virgil van Dijk has addressed his ongoing contract situation following Liverpool’s win over Chelsea on Sunday.

Along with Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold, the captain is among three crucial Reds players whose current deals at Anfield expire next June, leading to a vast amount of speculation as to their respective futures.

The 33-year-old has now provided an update on the matter, with his answer keeping us all guessing as to whether or not he’ll still be on Merseyside in eight months’ time.

Van Dijk confirms contract talks are underway

Van Dijk revealed that talks over a new contract have commenced and he reaffirmed that his ‘full focus’ is on Liverpool, although he didn’t give any indicator as to whether or not we’ll see him putting pen to paper soon.

The Dutchman explained (via Daily Express): “I can say obviously discussions are ongoing, but I don’t know, we will see what happens in the future.

“My very full focus is on Liverpool, wanting to win games that are ahead of me and nothing else. What the future will bring I have no idea at the moment. I can only tell you that discussions have been started up and we will see.”

Van Dijk added: “I feel very good, physically, mentally and I am having fun. What the future brings I have no idea at the moment, but like I said in my previous answer, discussions are ongoing with the right people and when it’s time to make a decision or whatever, I think you guys [the media] will know it as well. For now, full commitment and focus is on Liverpool and to be successful this season, so we will see.”

Positive signs from Van Dijk…hopefully even better news comes soon!

Apart from Van Dijk coming out and saying that he’s agreed to sign a contract extension, this is probably the most encouraging answer that he could’ve provided when asked about his future.

He’s explicitly stated that discussions are in progress behind the scenes, so it’s not as if Liverpool chiefs have completely swept the matter under the rug, even if there’s a justifiable frustration that it hasn’t been addressed much sooner.

The 33-year-old certainly seems to still be enjoying life on Merseyside, with his own performances at their highest level since his pre-ACL injury peak and the Reds racking up win after win on the pitch under Arne Slot.

It’ll likely be another few weeks before a more definitive announcement is made by either Van DIjk or the club, but at least it appears that his contract situation is proceeding along the desired path. Let’s hope we’re not kept waiting too much longer for the news that we’ve all been yearning to hear for several months…