Frozen out: Liverpool’s hopes of repeating Ngumoha coup may be boosted by contract impasse

Having raided Chelsea for one of the country’s highest-rated young prospects in Rio Ngumoha a few weeks ago, Liverpool might fancy their chances of luring another gifted prodigy from Stamford Bridge in the near future.

Last week, Miguel Delaney reported for The Independent that the Merseyside giants are monitoring Blues youngster Josh Acheampong, who’s also believed to be of interest to Real Madrid, Tottenham and Newcastle, although the west Londonders have been most reluctant to sell the right-back.

However, Anfield chiefs might view some drastic developments in SW6 as a boost to their chances of signing the 18-year-old.

Liverpool target frozen out at current club

On Tuesday afternoon, The Athletic reported that Acheampong has effectively been frozen out at Chelsea, having been told by club chiefs that he won’t play for their first team or development squad until he puts pen to paper on a new contract.

His current deal runs to 2026 and talks had commenced over an extension, although nothing has been finalised as of yet.

His status in west London has been laid bare by Enzo Maresca’s preference to use central defenders at right-back when Reece James and Malo Gusto were out injured last month, as well as the 18-year-old not being selected for the Blues’ under-21 side since mid-September despite being a regular at the start of the season.

Could Liverpool raid Chelsea for another teenage talent?

Chelsea have previous when it comes to ostracising players who allow their contract situations to linger, as the contentious exits of Mason Mount and Conor Gallagher illustrate. In fact, Liverpool benefitted from a similar scenario to Acheampong’s current dilemma by snapping up Dominic Solanke on a free transfer from the Blues in 2017 (The Athletic).

If the Reds were to lure the teenager to Anfield from west London just as they did with Ngumoha earlier in the autumn, it’d be another feather in LFC’s cap when it comes to poaching bright young talents from Premier League rivals.

If Acheampong continues to be frozen out at his current club and opts not to sign a new deal, he could well seek an exit from Stamford Bridge, a scenario which might play into our hands if Richard Hughes can make a sufficiently enticing offer.

The 18-year-old would have Trent Alexander-Arnold and Conor Bradley ahead of him in the right-back queue at Liverpool, although the former continues to be the subject of much speculation over a possible move to Real Madrid amid his own contract saga.

As Chelsea get themselves into another off-field mess, the Anfield hiearchy might well be watching events in west London with interest…