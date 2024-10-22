‘Where do you start?’ – Agbonlahor raves over ‘no-nonsense’ Liverpool tank who bossed Chelsea

Image via talkSPORT

Gabby Agbonlahor heaped praise on one ‘no-nonsense’ Liverpool player who he claimed was ‘bullying’ Chelsea at Anfield on Sunday.

Curtis Jones netted the winning goal and was lauded by the ex-Aston Villa striker (among many others), and the pundit also singled out Mo Salah, whose first-half penalty broke the deadlock and who provided the assist for the midfielder’s decisive strike after the interval.

Agbonlahor wowed by ‘out of this world’ Salah

Agbonlahor named the Liverpool duo in his Premier League team of the weekend for talkSPORT, and he was astonished at the strength and technique that Salah exhibited against Chelsea.

The 38-year-old gushed: “Mo Salah, where do you start? The way he was bullying the Chelsea defence, I want to know what Mo Salah eats. I want to know his workouts because he is so strong. He took his penalty very well – no-nonsense, no casual run-up, run up to it and put your foot through it. Goal.

“Also, his ball for Curtis Jones’ goal was outstanding. Not many players see that and he was making these sorts of balls and passes all game. His vision is out of this world.”

Assists machine Salah not just scoring freely this season

Agbonlahor’s assessment of Salah’s performance on Sunday is bang-on; Chelsea’s defence simply couldn’t live with the Egyptian, who made light work of accelerating away from Malo Gusto to put in the cross from which Jones netted the winning goal.

Aside from his penalty and assist, the 32-year-old also won five duels, completed three dribbles and executed two key passes in the victory over his former club (Sofascore), against whom he’s now scored eight goals.

The Egyptian has long since been renowned as an exceptional goalscorer, and this season he’s also stepping up in terms of his creativity, with five assists in the Premier League already taking him halfway to matching his tally from the top flight last term (Transfermarkt).

Sunday was the 34th time in the division that Salah both scored and set up a goal in the same match, leaving him just two short of Wayne Rooney’s record for that particular feat (TNT Sports). There’s another individual accolade that our number 11 looks nailed-on to claim as his own in the coming months.

He was simply too hot for Chelsea to handle at the weekend. RB Leipzig and Arsenal, you’re next!