‘It’s difficult’ – Arne Slot claims Liverpool squad ‘feel sorry’ for 26-year-old ace

Arne Slot has admitted he and his Liverpool squad ‘feel sorry’ for one player this term.

The Reds take on RB Leipzig in the Champions League tomorrow but will once again be without the services of Federico Chiesa for the clash in Germany.

The Italy international remains sidelined through injury having made just three appearances following his move from Juventus in the summer.

Slot was speaking to reporters (via @DaveOCKOP on X) ahead of our clash with the Bundesliga outfit tomorrow night and offered a very honest assessment of our No.14’s situation.

“I think is always difficult with injuries to see where they are after a few days,” the Dutchman said. “Federico it’s more simple, he missed pre-season, going to a league that is a higher intensity than Serie A. That makes it difficult for him to where the rest of the team is at.

“It has to do with him missing the entire pre-season, it is difficult to build up players. Big disappointment with him to be in and out so we feel sorry for him but he signed a long-term contract.”

Chiesa was signed for just £12.5m and the deal was viewed as a brilliant bit of business from the Anfield-based outfit.

There was concerns about his injury record however, and the early stages of his Liverpool career certainly haven’t gone to plan.

Slot has explained the reasons behind the medical team’s caution regarding the Italian and we need to remember that there’s still a long way to go this season – especially with us expecting to challenge on all four fronts.

There’s no hiding the disappointment but let’s hope it’s not long before we see him showing what he’s capable of in a Red shirt.