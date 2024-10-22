Jamie Carragher thinks Liverpool will splash out on January signing if one thing happens

Image via Sky Sports

Liverpool had a very quiet summer transfer window in terms of incomings, but Jamie Carragher believes it might be a different story in January if the Reds are in the Premier League title race at that juncture.

The arrival of Arne Slot as Jurgen Klopp’s successor didn’t precipiate an overhaul of the squad, with Federico Chiesa the only new face added for this season, and he wasn’t signed until the day before the August deadline.

There was a public pursuit of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi earlier that month, but the Spain international ultimately opted to remain with his hometown club.

Carragher makes January transfer claim

In his latest Sky Sports column, Carragher claimed that Liverpool could be willing to push the boat out for the right signing in January if they’re well and truly in the title mix by then.

The former Reds defender wrote: “They’re very much pushing [to win the Premier League], as they were last season. We shouldn’t forget that.

“They haven’t reinforced. It’ll be really interesting to see if Liverpool do bring anyone in in January. They didn’t bring too much in in the summer, and if they think they’ve got a realistic chance at the title and there’s a player that they feel fits their criteria, their model, I think they’ll pay the money to bring that player in.”

Liverpool have spent big in January before

Although FSG have a reputation for being excessively frugal in the transfer market, they’ve shown in previous years that they’re not averse to funding a statement signing mid-season.

The £75m acquisition of Virgil van Dijk nearly seven years ago is the obvious example, and other January splurges include Luis Suarez, Andy Carroll, Daniel Sturridge, Philippe Coutinho, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo.

The composition of the squad could be a major factor in whether or not Arne Slot dips into the market for a major signing in the winter. If the Reds are light in any area of the pitch due to injuries, that could force their hand when the transer window reopens in just over two months’ time.

The other elephant in the room is the ongoing three-pronged contract saga involving Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk. If any or all of those haven’t committed to new deals by the end of 2024, the likelihood by then is that they won’t be at Liverpool next season and would unquestionaly need to be replaced.

Manchester City are notorious for embarking on extended winning runs from January onwards. If, at the start of 2025, the Reds have a genuine chance of dethroning the champions, it’s a position they simply must seize by ensuring that they have the squad to get the better of Pep Guardiola and co.

If one statement signing could tip the scales in our favour, FSG cannot let the opportunity pass without affirmative action.