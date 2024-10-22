Liverpool journalist hints at potential injury boost for Arne Slot ahead of daunting fixture run

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool could do with some good news on the injury front after a difficult month so far in that regard, and one reliable journalist might just have provided it.

In the first week of October, the Reds were dealt a blow when Alisson Becker was forced off against Crystal Palace with a hamstring problem which’ll sideline him until after the November international break. Alexis Mac Allister also limped out of that match with a groin issue, although that has since abated.

The injury issues were compounded, though, by Diogo Jota incurring a potential rib fracture during the win over Chelsea on Sunday, with Arne Slot awaiting the results of a scan to determine the likely length of the 27-year-old’s absence.

Liverpool could soon have Chiesa back from injury

Liverpool won’t have a full squad for their Champions League clash against RB Leipzig on Wednesday night, but David Lynch has hinted at some welcome news regarding Federico Chiesa.

The summer signing has been out of action for nearly a month due to an unspecified issue, but the journalist told Anfield Index that there’s now genuine ‘hope’ that the Italy international will be back in action ‘sooner rather than later’.

Hopefully Chiesa’s injury problems will soon be behind him

Chiesa hasn’t had the smoothest start to his Liverpool career, featuring for just 78 minutes across three matches since joining the Reds at the end of August (Transfermarkt). The lack of a pre-season at Juventus over the summer didn’t help, with the forward needing to build up his fitness after arriving on Merseyside.

Just as he was starting to get into a rhythm in September, that aforementioned injury issue presented an unwelcome barrier which has essentially left him needing to start all over again, but Lynch’s update suggests that the 26-year-old might soon be over his latest complication.

Chiesa has had a horrendous time with injuries over the past three years, but surely LFC wouldn’t have committed to signing him if they weren’t confident that the Italian would be available more often than not.

With Jota potentially facing a few weeks on the sidelines, the ex-Juventus man’s impending return to the fold might be about to come at the perfect time for Liverpool, especially with the likes of Leipzig, Arsenal, Bayer Leverkusen and Aston Villa coming up over the next three weeks.