‘They are’ – Chris Sutton makes confident Liverpool admission after Chelsea victory

Chris Sutton is confident that Liverpool are bang in the title race this season following Sunday’s impressive victory over Chelsea at Anfield.

Curtis Jones’ strike earned the Reds all three points to keep Arne Slot’s side at the top of the table after Nicolas Jackson’s second half effort had been ruled out by Mo Salah’s opener from the penalty spot.

Slot has won 11 of his opening 12 games as Liverpool boss and there’s growing optimism amongst Kopites about what can be achieved this term.

Sutton has been impressed with how the Merseysiders have performed so far this season but another huge test awaits on Sunday when we travel to the Emirates to face Arsenal.

“I think if you look under Klopp – once they really got going – they were always confident in the squad that they had and that they could push for major honours, and I don’t think anything has necessarily changed other than the manager,” the former Premier League striker said on BBC (via SportsView).

“They’ve started strongly, but they aren’t going to start shouting their mouths off at this stage of the season and say that they are in a title race.

“They will just go week-to-week, keep winning games, heads down and working hard and improving to see where they are at the turn of the year.

“They are in a title race, and I don’t think that that is in any doubt, and they’ve been mightily impressive under the new manager.”

You may claim after Sunday’s result that it’s not exactly rocket science to suggest Liverpool are in the title race but there was a huge amount of uncertainty at the start of the campaign.

Slot and Co. inherited a brilliant squad from Jurgen Klopp in the summer but it was expected, and understandably so, that it would take time for the players to adapt from one style of play to another.

We’re performing well but there’s still a long way to go until the season can be deemed a successful one.

Despite our strong start our head coach still reminds the players daily about their sole defeat of the season to Nottingham Forest and that shows the extremely high standards the 46-year-old has.

This weekend’s clash with Arsenal is another test for the squad – but one we’re relishing.