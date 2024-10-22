(Video) New footage shows Curtis Jones moment v Chelsea which deserves as much praise as his goal

Image via Liverpool FC on YouTube

Curtis Jones capped his man-of-the-match performance for Liverpool against Chelsea on Sunday with the winning goal, but there was one first-half moment which was arguably just as important as his decisive strike.

While the home side came away with all three points at Anfield, the Blues actually had more shots on the day (12 to 9) and enjoyed spells where they put renewed pressure on the Premier League leaders.

They asked a few questions of Arne Slot’s side before Mo Salah opened the scoring with his 29th-minute penalty, and they may well have struck first themselves were it not for an under-the-radar moment from the Reds midfielder.

Jones makes brilliant double intervention

Liverpool’s social media admins posted the latest episode of Inside Anfield to YouTube on Tuesday morning, and one clip highlighted a crucial intervention from Jones during the first half.

With the deadlock yet to be broken, Noni Madueke took possession on the right and shrugged off the attention of Andy Robertson and laying the ball off towards Cole Palmer.

Jones read the pass perfectly to make a timely interception, and when the ball bounced kindly to the feet of the in-form Chelsea forward, the Reds’ number 17 reacted brilliantly to snuff out the chance with an instinctive block which ultimately saw the danger cleared.

Jones was excellent defensively on Sunday

The Liverpool midfielder has rightly been praised for his overall performance and his movement for the match-winning goal, but there was also plenty to like about his contribution out of possession on Sunday.

The 23-year-old won six of his nine duels and made three tackles, one block and one interception against Chelsea (Sofascore), with his immaculate reading of Madueke’s layoff to Palmer illustrating an in-game intelligence from the Toxteth native.

Those moments often satisfy a manager as much as goals and assists, with Jones demonstrating a delightful combination of commitment to the cause and quick thinking in thwarting the Blues’ top scorer. Rest assured that Arne Slot will have lauded him for it during the post-match debrief.

You can view Jones’ double block on Palmer below (from 7:34), via Liverpool FC on YouTube: